Groceries delivered to seniors who can’t always make it to stores miles away

Publix volunteers joined forces with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to distribute fresh food on Tuesday.

The mobile food pantry was set up at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church to bring essential groceries to communities where the nearest Publix is nearly three miles away.

This initiative aims to address food insecurity in areas like Westview, Fairburn Heights, Carroll Heights, and Adamsville.

“So many folks are feeling economic pressure, so we got to get more food into the homes of those families,” said Kyle Waide, CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

The event focused on assisting seniors, many of whom are taking care of grandchildren and struggling to keep up with bills. Most of the 250 families who drove through the distribution site were seniors.

Denine Jackson highlighted the challenges that she and her neighbors face.

“Prices gone up, can’t get the help, so you ask your neighbor…can you help me out? Can you get me there?" she said.

Publix is donating nearly $500,000 to the Atlanta Community Food Bank. This donation will not only provide food for mobile pantries but also help purchase new equipment and delivery vehicles to enhance food distribution efforts.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank has experienced a 70% increase in demand over the past couple of years, highlighting the growing need for food assistance in the community.

“Publix, with us being in the food business, we believe we’re very well suited to help solve hunger,” said Kevin Murphy, CEO of Publix.

With Publix’s significant donation and volunteer efforts, the collaboration with the Atlanta Community Food Bank is set to make a substantial impact on alleviating food insecurity in Atlanta’s underserved neighborhoods.

