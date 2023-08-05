Greyhound bus crashes on Georgia highway with more than 30 passengers inside, shuts down two lanes

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Greyhound bus crashed on the interstate heading south toward Macon, according to sheriff’s deputies.

In a post online, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office initially said a bus with 30 passengers on board had crashed, leading to some injuries.

Additional information from the Monroe County Emergency Services said there were 36 passengers involved.

The accident occurred on Georgia 401 at mile marker 182 for I-75 South, north of the Rumble Road exit, according to officials.

According to the sheriff’s office, the preliminary investigation showed a bus tire may have blown out.

According to emergency services, 13 patients were transported to appropriate facilities, while another 23 people were taken elsewhere with the help of a school bus from the Monroe Board of Education.

Multiple injuries were reported but deputies said none were life-threatening.

A Georgia Department of Transportation camera shows all lanes on that stretch of road are currently closed.

Deputies are still investigating the accident and are trying to learn more.

