Grandmother charged in toddler’s drowning at Roswell apartment pool

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police have arrested the grandmother of a child who drowned in his apartment’s swimming pool.

Fulton County jail records show that Emelisa Paz-Santos has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to children in the second degree.

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On June 21, Roswell police were called to the pool at the Lake House apartment community in Martin’s Landing. Officers said a 2-year-old wasn’t breathing after he was pulled out of the water.

The toddler, later identified as Alex Delgado, was rushed to the hospital, but died the next day. Roswell investigators have classified his death as a drowning.

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The warrants accused Paz-Santos, Delgado’s grandmother, of being in charge of him that night. The warrant says she “failed to provide adequate supervision” while they were at the pool before he drowned.

Police said they looked over surveillance footage and spoke with multiple witnesses before requesting the warrants for Paz-Santos’ arrest.

Jail records show she was arrested Wednesday and has not posted the $40,000 bond listed. She also has an immigration status hold, according to the jail log.

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