Gordon County School System names new superintendent

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — The Gordon County School System has chosen a new superintendent.

The current superintendent, Dr. Kimberly Fraker, announced her retirement effective at the end of August 2023.

On Monday, June 26, the board of education voted unanimously to approve Assistant Superintendent Alice Mashburn as her successor.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Mashburn is a 23-year veteran of the Gordon County Schools, having served as a teacher, media specialist, assistant principal, director of technology, and director of human resources.

“I am deeply honored to be given the opportunity to lead and serve Gordon County Schools. Our school system has a long-standing tradition of academic excellence, the foundation of which is the commitment from our staff, students, and community,” Mashburn said. “My vision is to continue to cultivate a safe, welcoming, and academically challenging environment built on trust and respect where students thrive. I look forward to working alongside our staff, students, parents and community members.”

Mashburn will assume her role as superintendent on July 1.

She has served as assistant superintendent since 2019.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Deputies search for missing woman who suffers for dementia, cancer

©2022 Cox Media Group