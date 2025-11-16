Giveaways help fight against hunger and need for the holidays

ATLANTA — The holidays can be a time of joy, but for families facing hardship, it can be a time of heartache.

Organizations in the metro Atlanta area are doing their part to make the holidays a little brighter.

Here are a few of the organizations that are offering food outreaches:

Henry County community food box giveaway

Henry County government will hold a community food box giveaway with food provided by United Food Force and Southern Grace Hospice on Nov. 21 at 8 a.m. at J.P. Moseley Park, 1041 Millers Mill Road in Stockbridge.

This drive-thru giveaway is open to anyone in need. Food will be distributed while supplies last. No sign-up is required.

Free Chapel Campuses giveaways

The campuses are providing 40 lb. boxes of fresh chicken for free to families in need, leading into the Thanksgiving holiday. It’s available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Nov. 20, 4 p.m. until supplies last

Free Chapel Alpharetta, 3755 Mansell Road

Free Chapel Gainesville, 3001 McEver Road

Free Chapel Gwinnett, 855 Northbrook Pkwy.

Nov. 22, 12 p.m. until supplies last

Free Chapel Midtown, 173 14th St. NE

4 p.m. until supplies last

Free Chapel Braselton, 2001 Cherry Dr.

Turkey Drive

New Testament Worldwide Gospel Ministries and r4 Smart Food Program are hosting the 7th Annual Turkey Drive on Nov. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their church at 6755 Fielder Road, Rex, Georgia. The event will provide more than 2,000 turkeys, fresh produce, and essential groceries to families across the region.

‘Gas on God’ Community Gas Giveaway

This giveaway will be Nov. 22, starting at 10 a.m., while supplies last at Chevron Gas Station, 5110 Old National Hwy., College Park. It’s first-come, first-served, up to $50 of gas per car. This giveaway will be hosted by: MegaFaith Center & Community Partners.

25th Annual Comfort & Care Harvest Distribution

Distribution will be on Nov. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Caring for Others Headquarters at 3537 Browns Mill Road SE in Atlanta. Volunteers will distribute thousands of pounds of poultry, fresh produce, comforters, blankets, towels and more to 700 families. Please RSVP for the distribution as early as possible to minah.thomas@moburst.com.

Community Thanksgiving Meal

Southlake Church of Christ will be holding a thanksgiving meal Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Southlake Church of Christ, 2634 Mt. Zion Rd, Jonesboro.

