GHSA sets new rules for families of high school athletes who transfer

ATLANTA — The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) is updating its transfer rule.

The change will affect student athletes who move during high school.

There will now be a lot more documents needed to show that the family has actually moved.

The change is an attempt to prevent students from moving to different schools just to play on a different team.

If a student transfers, the family needs to provide a driver’s license with the updated address, documents that show that the entire family has moved, proof that the lease has ended or their house is for sale, and they need to provide a change of address to their employer, the U.S. post office, and other government agencies.

If those requirements aren’t met, the student athlete would have to sit out one year.

Families can appeal if the student is denied eligibility.

The rule update hasn’t been officially approved yet. GHSA will vote on the update in early July.

