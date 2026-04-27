Georgia’s average gas prices holding steady at pump, for now

The statewide gas price average is holding at $3.62 per gallon for regular gas.

According to AAA. while prices have only inched higher, uncertainty in the market suggests changes could still be ahead.

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“Oil prices are staying high due to global tensions and concerns about supply, which continue to put pressure on fuel costs,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While prices moved up and down late last week, the overall trend is still upward, which could mean higher prices at the pump for drivers in the days ahead.”

AAA says the national average price for a gallon of regular gas rose five cents this week to $4.09, as global tensions continue to impact the oil market. Crude oil prices remain high following another failed ceasefire announcement between the U.S. and Iran, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude trading in the mid‑$90s per barrel.

In comparison, statewide gas average is 1 cent higher than last week, 1 cent higher than last month, 71 cents higher than this time last year.

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AAA says for those filling up a standard 15-gallon tank of regular gas, the cost is approximately $54.30.

For now, here’s where gas prices are highest, and lowest, in Georgia.

Most expensive:

Valdosta ($3.69)

Atlanta ($3.64)

Gainesville ($3.60)

Least expensive:

Albany ($3.50)

Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.48)

Dalton ($3.45)

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