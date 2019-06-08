Georgia's 10 best employers for 2019, according to Forbes

ATLANTA - Each year, Forbes teams up with market research company Statista to rank the best places to work for women, for diversity and even for new college graduates, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
This year, Forbes added a list: America’s best employers by state.
Costco earned the most top spots, ranking No. 1 in nine states. Google ranked No. 1 in three states. Seven of Georgia’s top 10 are headquartered in the state, with five of those in Atlanta. Three are health care institutes.
Georgia’s top 10
No. 1: Google
Employees: 72,053
Headquarters: Mountain View, California
CEO:Sundar Pichai
No. 2: Emory University
Employees: 14,272
Headquarters: Atlanta
CEO: Claire E. Sterk
No. 3: Shaw Industries
Employees: 20,000
Headquarters: Dalton
CEO: Vance D. Bell
No. 4: QuikTrip
Employees: 21,802
Headquarters: Tulsa, Oklahoma
CEO: Chester Cadieux III
No. 5: Home Depot
Employees: 413,000
Headquarters: Atlanta
CEO: Craig Menear
No. 6: Gulfstream Aerospace
Employees: Not available
Headquarters: Savannah
CEO: Mark Burns
No. 7: Piedmont Healthcare
Employees: Not available
Headquarters: Atlanta
CEO: Kevin Brown
No. 8: Emory Healthcare
Employees: 17,000
Headquarters: Atlanta
CEO: Jonathan S. Lewin
No. 9: Publix Super Markets
Employees: 193,000
Headquarters: La keland, Florida
CEO: Randall T. Jones
No. 10: Shepherd Center
Employees: Not available
Headquarters: Atlanta
CEO: Sarah Morrison
You can check out all 56 companies that made the Georgia list here. Just use the drop down menu to select Georgia.
Methodology
According to Forbes’ website: To determine the list, Statista surveyed 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others. Statista then asked respondents to nominate organizations in industries outside their own. The number of businesses ranked in each state was dependent on two factors—the number of qualifying employers and the size of the state’s workforce—and those with operations in more than one state had the opportunity to be listed multiple times. The final list ranks the 1,430 employers that received the greatest number of recommendations in each of the 50 states as well as the District of Columbia.
This story was written by Nancy Clanton for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}