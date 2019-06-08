  • Georgia's 10 best employers for 2019, according to Forbes

    By: Nancy Clanton, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Each year, Forbes teams up with market research company Statista to rank the best places to work for women, for diversity and even for new college graduates, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports

    This year, Forbes added a list: America’s best employers by state.

    Costco earned the most top spots, ranking No. 1 in nine states. Google ranked No. 1 in three states. Seven of Georgia’s top 10 are headquartered in the state, with five of those in Atlanta. Three are health care institutes.

    Georgia’s top 10
     

    No. 1: Google

    Employees: 72,053

    Headquarters: Mountain View, California

    CEO:Sundar Pichai

    No. 2: Emory University

    Employees: 14,272

    Headquarters: Atlanta

    CEO: Claire E. Sterk

    No. 3: Shaw Industries

    Employees: 20,000

    Headquarters: Dalton

    CEO: Vance D. Bell

    No. 4: QuikTrip

    Employees: 21,802

    Headquarters: Tulsa, Oklahoma

    CEO: Chester Cadieux III

    No. 5: Home Depot

    Employees: 413,000

    Headquarters: Atlanta

    CEO: Craig Menear

    No. 6: Gulfstream Aerospace

    Employees: Not available

    Headquarters: Savannah

    CEO: Mark Burns

    No. 7: Piedmont Healthcare

    Employees: Not available

    Headquarters: Atlanta

    CEO: Kevin Brown

    No. 8: Emory Healthcare

    Employees: 17,000

    Headquarters: Atlanta

    CEO: Jonathan S. Lewin

    No. 9: Publix Super Markets

    Employees: 193,000

    Headquarters: La keland, Florida

    CEO: Randall T. Jones

    No. 10: Shepherd Center

    Employees: Not available

    Headquarters: Atlanta

    CEO: Sarah Morrison

    You can check out all 56 companies that made the Georgia list here. Just use the drop down menu to select Georgia.

    Methodology

    According to Forbes’ website: To determine the list, Statista surveyed 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others. Statista then asked respondents to nominate organizations in industries outside their own. The number of businesses ranked in each state was dependent on two factors—the number of qualifying employers and the size of the state’s workforce—and those with operations in more than one state had the opportunity to be listed multiple times. The final list ranks the 1,430 employers that received the greatest number of recommendations in each of the 50 states as well as the District of Columbia.

    This story was written by Nancy Clanton for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories