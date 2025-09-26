Local

Georgia vs Alabama: What’s the cheapest ticket for the game at Sanford Stadium?

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
Austin Peay v Georgia ATHENS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 6: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Austin Peay Governors at Sanford Stadium on September 6, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
ATHENS, Ga. — No. 5 Georgia hosts No. 17 Alabama in Athens for the first time in over a decade when the Crimson Tide comes to Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

Georgia’s website shows the game is officially sold out while there are options on the secondary market.

Channel 2 went through the most popular resell websites to break down the cheapest and most expensive ticket options. Here are where the price stand as of Friday afternoon.

SeatGeek prices with fees

  • Cheapest single ticket: $380, Section 317, Row 16
  • Most expensive single ticket: $1,574 for Sky Club, Row 24
  • Cheapest pair of tickets: $322, Section 603, Row 13
  • Most expensive pair of tickets: $2,952, Section 131, Row 24

StubHub prices with fees

  • Cheapest single ticket: $384, Section 302, Row 23
  • Most expensive single ticket: $2,193, Section 126, Row 3
  • Cheapest pair of tickets: $342, Section 608, Row 18
  • Most expensive pair of tickets: $5,565, Section 102, Row 34

TickPick prices with fees

  • Cheapest single ticket: $356, Section 611, Row 16
  • Most expensive single ticket: $2,192, Section 126, Row 3
  • Cheapest pair of tickets: $343, Section 607, Row 9
  • Most expensive pair of tickets: $2,199, Section 304, Row 19

