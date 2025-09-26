Georgia vs Alabama: What’s the cheapest ticket for the game at Sanford Stadium?

ATHENS, Ga. — No. 5 Georgia hosts No. 17 Alabama in Athens for the first time in over a decade when the Crimson Tide comes to Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

The game will kick off LIVE on Channel 2 at 7:30 p.m. followed by our SEC GameDay on 2 postgame show. If you’re looking though to still get a ticket to the game, be prepared to pay up.

Georgia’s website shows the game is officially sold out while there are options on the secondary market.

Channel 2 went through the most popular resell websites to break down the cheapest and most expensive ticket options. Here are where the price stand as of Friday afternoon.

SeatGeek prices with fees

Cheapest single ticket: $380, Section 317, Row 16

Most expensive single ticket: $1,574 for Sky Club, Row 24

Cheapest pair of tickets: $322, Section 603, Row 13

Most expensive pair of tickets: $2,952, Section 131, Row 24

StubHub prices with fees

Cheapest single ticket: $384, Section 302, Row 23

Most expensive single ticket: $2,193, Section 126, Row 3

Cheapest pair of tickets: $342, Section 608, Row 18

Most expensive pair of tickets: $5,565, Section 102, Row 34

TickPick prices with fees

Cheapest single ticket: $356, Section 611, Row 16

Most expensive single ticket: $2,192, Section 126, Row 3

Cheapest pair of tickets: $343, Section 607, Row 9

Most expensive pair of tickets: $2,199, Section 304, Row 19

