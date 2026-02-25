Georgia Trust releases its 2026 ‘Places in Peril’ list

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its list of the 10 places in Georgia most in danger of demolition, neglect or a lack of maintenance for 2026.
This is the 21st year that the Trust has published a “Places in Peril” list. The goal is to raise awareness for preservation efforts in the state and to present an opportunity to save lesser known landmarks.
“We hope it will continue to bring preservation solutions to Georgia’s imperiled historic resources by highlighting ten representative sites,” CEO Wright Mitchell said.
Here’s the full list of Places in Peril for 2026:
- Boggs Rural Life Center in Keysville (Burke County)
- Civilian Conservation Corps Camp at Hard Labor Creek State Park in Rutledge (Morgan County)
- Egleston Hall at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Atlanta (Fulton County)
- Legion Pool at the University of Georgia in Athens (Clarke County)
- McCranie Turpentine Still in Willacoochee (Atkinson County)
- Orange Hall in St. Marys (Camden County)
- Salem Campground in Covington (Newton County)
- Thomas L. Bell Memorial Ballpark in Americus (Sumter County)
- Union Brothers and Sisters Mission Hall in Meridian (McIntosh County)
- Wayne County Courthouse in Jesup (Wayne County)
