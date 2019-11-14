0 Georgia teen met 2 people on Facebook trying to sell a dirt bike — then he killed them

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 16-year-old told two Middle Georgia men on Facebook that he was interested in buying a dirt bike they had for sale.

To finalize the deal, the two men drove to Walton County to meet the teen — then they were shot several times in the back of the head and robbed.

Kinterie Kiatis Durden, who is now 19, was convicted Wednesday of killing the two men in 2017, the Walton County District Attorney's Office said in a news release. The two victims were 30-year-old Davoddren Harris and 26-year-old Cortez White.

Harris and White lived in Meriwether County and were trying to sell a Yamaha dirt bike on Facebook Marketplace. On May 22, Durden told the two he was interested in buying the bike and asked them to drive to his home in Social Circle, the release said.

The two men let Durden get into the back of their Toyota Tacoma, which was carrying the dirt bike, and they were driving along Clegg Farm Road, the release said. That's when Durden shot Harris, who was driving, twice in the back of the head and White three times in the back of the head and once in his back.

The pickup truck, which was moving slowly at the time of the shooting, flipped over and landed right-side up, the release said. Durden then crawled out of the vehicle and rode away on the dirt bike.

Durden later showed off the motorcycle to his friends, claiming that he bought it, the release said. He hid the bike in the woods that night, however.

He was arrested the next day and has remained in the county's jail ever since.

Durden was found guilty of two counts of malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the release said. His sentencing will be held at a later date.

The case was investigated by the Walton County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the Social Circle Department of Public Safety and the GBI.

AJC.com has reached out to the sheriff's office to request Durden's mug shot.

