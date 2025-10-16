Georgia Tech’s Haynes King among winners in ACC midseason awards

The breakout season by North Carolina State running back Hollywood Smothers helped him earn a midseason honor from The Associated Press.

Smothers, the Atlantic Coast Conference’s leading rusher, was voted the league’s most surprising player so far this season, according to the AP honors released Wednesday.

N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said he expected success this season for Smothers, a sophomore from Charlotte who rushed for 571 yards in 2024. Smothers ranks third in the nation with 739 rushing yards, the ACC’s top total. He also leads the conference with 105.6 rushing yards per game.

“I knew last season as the season wore on how explosive he was and that if he were to have the offseason we needed him to have and he would sustain his health that he would be what he is, what you are watching,” Doeren said earlier this month.

Top coach

No. 18 Virginia is 5-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play. The strong start helped Tony Elliott edge Georgia Tech’s Brent Key as the ACC’s top coach in the midseason voting. Elliott was only 11-23 in his first three seasons at Virginia. Before this season, Virginia’s best finish under Elliott was 5-7 in 2024.

Top offensive player

Dual-threat quarterback Haynes King has led No. 12 Georgia Tech to a 6-0 start, including 3-0 in the ACC.

King ran for two touchdowns in last week’s 35-20 home win over Virginia Tech. The senior delivered more balance that helped him earn votes as the league’s top offensive player. King completed 20 of 24 passes for 213 yards with a touchdown and ran for 60 yards with scoring runs of 26 and 2 yards.

King ranks second in the ACC in total offense, averaging 282.2 yards, behind Duke’s Darian Mensah (298.3).

Miami’s Carson Beck and SMU’s Kevin Jennings also earned votes as the top offensive player.

Top defensive player

No. 2 Miami’s defense has been powered by defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. Bain has 26 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.

Top first-year freshman

Malachi Toney has played up to his ranking as one of the nation’s top recruits by shining as a freshman wide receiver for Miami. Toney has 29 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns. Toney caught seven passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns in Miami’s 28-22 win over Florida State on Oct. 4.

Top first-year transfer

Chandler Morris already has two ACC quarterback of the week honors as the well-traveled player is enjoying success with Virginia. Morris previously played at Oklahoma, Texas Christian and North Texas. Morris has passed for 1,428 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Most surprising team

Virginia swept the voting as the league’s biggest surprise after finishing only 14th in the ACC’s preseason poll. Virginia has beaten a ranked Florida State team and won at previously unbeaten Louisville. That has Virginia in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2019.

Most surprising player

Smothers already has four 100-yard games. After averaging 6.4 yards per carry as a freshman in 2024, Smothers has been even more explosive this season, running for 6.6 yards per carry. “I think Hollywood is as good as there is,” Doeren said.

Most disappointing team

Florida State edged preseason ACC favorite Clemson and North Carolina in the voting for the league’s most disappointing team. Florida State (3-3, 0-3) carries a three-game losing streak into Saturday’s game against Stanford.

Hottest seat

Florida State’s Mike Norvell is back on the hot seat thanks to an eight-game losing streak in conference games. The Seminoles finished 2-10 in 2024, when Norvell had to fire both coordinators.

Biggest injury

Syracuse coach Fran Brown announced on Sept. 22 quarterback Steve Angeli will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left Achilles tendon. Angeli was hurt on a noncontact play while rolling out of the pocket in 34-21 win at Clemson.

AP Sports Writers Aaron Beard, Josh Dubow, Will Graves and Stephen Hawkins contributed to this report.

