Georgia Tech football player remembers father, officer who died after medical emergency

The son of an Atlanta police officer who died before his shift last week is dedicating his football career in his father’s memory.

Officer Kenya Galloway died on Thursday night after a medical emergency. Police found Galloway’s body in his personal vehicle in the parking lot of the Atlanta Public Safety Annex on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway before his shift.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Officer Galloway’s family and express our gratitude for the support we have received from the community. Together, we mourn the loss of a dedicated officer who served with honor and distinction,” police said.

His son, Benjamin Galloway, attends Georgia Tech and plays offensive line for the Yellow Jackets. He posted a statement about his father’s death and how he plans to honor him.

“I will continue to make you proud Pops I know you are in a great place watching from above with God and I promise I will keep your legacy going. Love you Pops Always,” Benjamin posted on his X page.

I will continue to make you proud Pops 🕊️🤞🏾 I know you are in a great place watching from above with God and I promise I will keep your legacy going. Love you Pops Always🙏🏾 https://t.co/L7LTxd5zL8 — 𝐵𝑒𝑛𝑗𝑎𝑚𝑖𝑛 𝐺𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑜𝑤𝑎𝑦 “BigBen” (@BIGBEN_0574) January 5, 2024

Officer Galloway joined the Atlanta Police Department in 2015 and was assigned to the executive protection unit.

“My prayers are with the family of Officer Galloway, as well as his APD family. He protected me and my family as if we were his own, and I will be forever grateful for his service,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement.

Galloway’s official cause of death has not been released. Funeral arrangements are pending.

