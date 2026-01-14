Georgia surgeon charged with assaulting patient

LAVONIA, Ga. — A surgeon at a northeast Georgia hospital is facing charges after a patient says he assaulted her.

According to a police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, a woman said she was on the phone with her surgeon, Dr. Steven Muscoreil, several hours after having surgery at St.Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia.

She told police that she was expressing concerns about the procedure, and that during the call, Muscoreil got angry and raised his voice at her.

Shortly after the phone call, the woman said Muscoreil showed up in her room and charged toward her as if he was going to strike her.

She says he did not hit her, but he got in her face and started yelling and shaking his finger inches from her face.

The yelling was so loud that the staff in the hallway heard.

Two nurses confirmed the patient’s account, according to the report. They both described Muscoreil as “extremely angry.”

Muscoreil was arrested and charged with simple assault.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the hospital system for a statement and was told that Muscoreil was not employed by St. Mary’s.

“St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital is committed to safe patient care. The provider who is the subject of these allegations was not an employee of St. Mary’s and is no longer providing care at our facility. We cannot comment any further on this specific situation," a spokesperson wrote.

