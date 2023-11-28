Georgia seniors only have a few more days to apply to college for free

ATLANTA — Georgia seniors have a few more days to take advantage of free college applications available throughout the month.

The Georgia Student Finance Commission is collaborating with 40 Georgia colleges and universities to waive college application fees in November, which is Georgia’s “Apply to College Month.”

“We are pleased to partner with the University System of Georgia, the Technical College System of Georgia and Private Colleges and Universities to provide another round of application fee waivers,” the commission said.

On average, a college application fee is about $50.

For the full list of participating schools and information on how to access the waivers, click here.

