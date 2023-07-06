Georgia roller coaster stalls mid-ride, causing riders to get stuck

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A Georgia roller coaster stalled mid-ride on Monday, causing riders to be stuck, officials said.

It happened at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta on the Boomerang roller coaster. The ride stoppage was triggered by a safety feature activation and riders were stopped for around 10 minutes, according to park officials.

After the stoppage, riders returned to the loading station of the ride.

Officials said the roller coaster resumed operations later that same night.

“Wild Adventures extends its heartfelt gratitude to our guests for their patience, understanding, and continued support,” park officials said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News. “We remain committed to delivering a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Wild Adventures Theme Park’s ride inspection practices meet ASTM F24 standards and follow manufacturer inspection requirements. This practice includes daily inspections of ride components before the park opens.”

The park did not share any additional details about the stoppage.

