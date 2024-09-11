Georgia receives VA grants to expand state’s veteran memorial cemeteries

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Veterans Services received two grants from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to expand the state’s two veterans memorial cemeteries.

The cemeteries, located in Glennville and Milledgeville, will use the funds to plan, prepare and develop new cemetery grounds to expand services for veterans and their families for the next decade, according to GDVS.

Officials said that includes enhancements to roadways, landscaping, irrigation and supporting infrastructure and the placement of the Space Force emblem in the cemeteries’ ceremonial areas.

“The 42.6-acre cemetery has a potential capacity to provide a final resting place to over 40,000 veterans and their eligible family members. As of August 31, 2024, there are 2,580 veterans, spouses, and eligible dependents buried at GVMC-Glennville. Burials are composed of 1,662 casketed burials, 530 cremations in the columbarium, 380 inground cremations, and 8 memorial markers,” GDVS said.

GDVS said this is also the first major expansion of the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, which first opened in 2007. The cemetery received more than $3 million to add 920 crypts and develop two acres of land.

“GVMC-Milledgeville, opened in 2001, is a 142-acre cemetery with the potential capacity to hold over 100,000 veterans and their eligible dependents when fully constructed. As of August 31, 2024, there are 5,579 veterans, spouses, and eligible dependents buried at GVMC-Milledgeville. The burials are composed of 3,673 casketed burials, 1,111 cremations in the columbarium, 764 inground cremations, and 31 burial markers,” GDVS said.

At the Milledgeville cemetery, grant funds will be used to continue the grounds’ next major expansion from the facility’s master plan. The cemetery had expansions in 2011 and 2018, and will use the more than $5.13 million to develop five acres and add 1,680 crypts and 548 inground burial spaces.

