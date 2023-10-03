Beloved pastor known for ‘unique gift for making folks laugh’ dies in car crash

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A beloved Georgia pastor died last week in a car wreck.

Georgia State Patrol told Channel 2 Action News that the crash happened on Thursday on State Route 67 in Bulloch County. The man who crashed was identified as 64-year-old Clarence “Teddy” Williams, according to WJCL.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Williams was traveling on Ga. 67 when he crossed the grass median and struck a culvert, causing his car to flip, according to witnesses on the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

Williams was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the GSP report.

Williams worked at Pilgrim Baptist Church of Savannah, according to the church’s Facebook page. State Sen. Derek Mallow, who represents the Savannah area, posted a tribute to him on his Facebook page.

“Rev. Dr. Clarence Teddy Williams possessed an innate ability to connect with people from all walks of life. His warm smile, gentle demeanor, and genuine interest in others made everyone feel seen and valued. He had a unique gift for making folks laugh and smile!” State Senator Derek Mallow wrote in a Facebook post.

More tributes for Williams has been posted on his obituary page.

On yesterday we lost a giant in our community in the person of the Rev. Dr. Clarence Williams who traded time for... Posted by State Senator Derek Mallow on Friday, September 29, 2023

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

The Hammonds House Museum in Atlanta's historic West End (WSB-TV)

©2023 Cox Media Group