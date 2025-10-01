Georgia outperforms national average on SAT; here’s how metro Atlanta districts scored

ATLANTA — Georgia’s public-school students have outperformed the national average on the SAT for the eighth consecutive year, with the class of 2025 achieving a mean score of 1029.

The mean SAT score for Georgia’s public-school students was 33 points higher than the national average of 996 for public-school students. Georgia’s class of 2025 recorded a mean score of 526 on the Evidence-Based Reading and Writing portion and 502 on the math portion, compared to national averages of 508 and 488, respectively.

State School Superintendent Richard Woods attributed the success to the hard work of Georgia’s students, teachers, leaders and families, as well as the state’s investment in academic recovery and preparation for life after graduation.

Despite the slight decrease in mean score from 2024, where the mean was 1030, participation in Georgia increased, with 55% of the class of 2025 taking the SAT, compared to 52% of the class of 2024 and 50% of the class of 2023.

Georgia’s consistent performance on the SAT underscores the state’s commitment to educational excellence and its efforts to ensure every student has the opportunity to succeed.

Here’s the mean score for some local districts. More details can be found here:

Decatur City Schools: 1181

Forsyth County Schools: 1178

Buford City Schools: 1136

Fayette County School District: 1124

Cobb County School District: 1116

Jefferson City Schools: 1107

Bremen City Schools: 1105

Cherokee County School District: 1085

Marietta City Schools: 1083

Coweta County School System: 1076

Fulton County Schools: 1076

Cartersville City Schools: 1072

Walton County Public Schools: 1058

Carroll County Schools: 1043

Decatur County Schools: 1043

Hall County School System: 1043

Carrollton City Schools: 1039

Paulding County School District: 1037

Barrow County Schools: 1031

Bartow County Schools: 1030

Gainesville City Schools: 1017

Gwinnett County Public Schools: 1003

Douglas County Schools: 998

Rockdale County Public Schools: 995

Henry County Schools: 986

Griffin-Spalding County School System: 962

Atlanta Public Schools: 939

DeKalb County Public Schools: 934

Clayton County Public Schools: 888

