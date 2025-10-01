Georgia outperforms national average on SAT; here’s how metro Atlanta districts scored

ATLANTA — Georgia’s public-school students have outperformed the national average on the SAT for the eighth consecutive year, with the class of 2025 achieving a mean score of 1029.
The mean SAT score for Georgia’s public-school students was 33 points higher than the national average of 996 for public-school students. Georgia’s class of 2025 recorded a mean score of 526 on the Evidence-Based Reading and Writing portion and 502 on the math portion, compared to national averages of 508 and 488, respectively.
State School Superintendent Richard Woods attributed the success to the hard work of Georgia’s students, teachers, leaders and families, as well as the state’s investment in academic recovery and preparation for life after graduation.
Despite the slight decrease in mean score from 2024, where the mean was 1030, participation in Georgia increased, with 55% of the class of 2025 taking the SAT, compared to 52% of the class of 2024 and 50% of the class of 2023.
Georgia’s consistent performance on the SAT underscores the state’s commitment to educational excellence and its efforts to ensure every student has the opportunity to succeed.
Here’s the mean score for some local districts. More details can be found here:
- Decatur City Schools: 1181
- Forsyth County Schools: 1178
- Buford City Schools: 1136
- Fayette County School District: 1124
- Cobb County School District: 1116
- Jefferson City Schools: 1107
- Bremen City Schools: 1105
- Cherokee County School District: 1085
- Marietta City Schools: 1083
- Coweta County School System: 1076
- Fulton County Schools: 1076
- Cartersville City Schools: 1072
- Walton County Public Schools: 1058
- Carroll County Schools: 1043
- Decatur County Schools: 1043
- Hall County School System: 1043
- Carrollton City Schools: 1039
- Paulding County School District: 1037
- Barrow County Schools: 1031
- Bartow County Schools: 1030
- Gainesville City Schools: 1017
- Gwinnett County Public Schools: 1003
- Douglas County Schools: 998
- Rockdale County Public Schools: 995
- Henry County Schools: 986
- Griffin-Spalding County School System: 962
- Atlanta Public Schools: 939
- DeKalb County Public Schools: 934
- Clayton County Public Schools: 888
