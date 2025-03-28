Georgia native Trisha Yearwood gets her own star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES — A Georgia country music star received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week.

Trisha Yearwood, who grew up in Monticello, attended the unveiling ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday along with her husband Garth Brooks, fellow country music woman pioneer Reba McEntire and singer Carly Pearce.

CMT host Cody Alan was the master of ceremonies.

“Thank you to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for the honor of receiving my very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! GratefuI to share this day with my husband, my family and friends, my fabulous TeamTY (that includes my hardworking crew and the loyal friends who’ve been coming to my shows for all these years!)! Having my buddies @reba and @carlypearce stand by my side during this special moment was icing on the cake! @CodyAlan, you are the best master of ceremonies! You’re all stars in my book! xo”

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honored to welcome renowned country singer Trisha Yearwood to the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame,” producer Ana Martinez said. “Her remarkable talent has touched the hearts of millions around the world.”

Yearwood said she drew inspiration from Patsy Cline and Linda Ronstadt growing up. She moved from Monticello to Nashville to pursue her music career and attend Belmont University.

She released her self-title debut album in 1991. “She’s in Love with the Boy” became the first debut single by a female artist to hit No. 1 on the charts.

Yearwood has since released 14 more studio albums and has sold over 15 million records.

