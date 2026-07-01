Georgia mom, boyfriend arrested after 3-year-old dies

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother and her boyfriend are facing child cruelty charges after her 3-year-old son died.

According to Richmond County jail records, 27-year-old Sanobia Gooden and 38-year-old Mayhue Wimberly Jr. are each being held without bond on four counts of cruelty to children.

Channel 2 Action News obtained a copy of an incident report that details Gooden bringing her 3-year-old son to the hospital after claiming he hit his head.

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She told police that she put the boy on the counter near the sink to wash his hair, but he fell and hit the back of his head.

That’s when she says she called out for Wimberly and ran across the hall to ask a neighbor to take them to the hospital.

The boy later died from his injuries at the hospital. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified the child as Demtrius Good to WJBF.

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WJBF reported that the toddler and three other children in the home, ages 1, 2, and 4, were all diagnosed as being malnourished on top of having bruises, scars and scratches.

Jail records show that Wimberly has an additional charge of obstruction.

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