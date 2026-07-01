Georgia man used stolen identities to steal $65,000 in farm equipment

A Georgia man has been sentenced to over four years in federal prison for identity theft and wire fraud.

Roderick Michael Bates, 56, pleaded guilty to defrauding a farm machinery and equipment business of high-value items exceeding $65,000.

Bates used stolen identities with fake driver’s licenses to secure financing for farm machinery and equipment in North Carolina.

The fraudulently purchased items included a zero-turn mower, a golf cart, 12-foot and 16-foot dump trailers.

Bates then had the business ship the items to him hundreds of miles away. Law enforcement officers arrested Bates during the delivery of the equipment and the stolen items were recovered.

U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced the sentencing following the proceedings presided over by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III.

“This Georgia criminal chose poorly coming up here to steal from a local business in Sampson County,” Boyle wrote in a statement. “Let this be a message to out-of-state criminals who think they can swindle the good people of the Eastern District of NC. We will find you, no matter where you are and put you behind bars. Cheaters.Never.Win.”

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