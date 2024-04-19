Georgia man calls police and admits to choking another to death, setting body on fire

ALBANY, Ga. — A South Georgia man has been arrested after police said he choked a man and then set him on fire.
Albany police officers were called out to a home along W. Tift Street just before 5 a.m. Friday after getting a phone call from the suspect in the case, Romeigus Benjamin, 39.
He said that he choked Edward James Gilmore to death and then set the body on fire.
When officers got to the home they found Gilmore inside with “burn debris on his body.”
Benjamin admitted to police that he killed Gilmore after he called the police on Benjamin earlier in the night.
Benjamin has been charged with murder and is currently being held in the Dougherty County Jail.
