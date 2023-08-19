Georgia man arrested while trying to steal ATM, deputies still looking for two more suspects

Georgia sheriff’s deputies arrested a man from Macon while he was trying to steal an ATM from a bank.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Antuane Mcquell Simmons, 35 of Macon, was arrested when deputies found him trying to take the ATM from a Bank OZK around 3:30 a.m.
Simmons and two others were reported to be using a Ford F-150 in their ATM theft attempt.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Trip for ice cream while visiting grandmother ends in crash that kills 6-year-old, 3 more relatives
- Nearly 20 arrested in Georgia drug trafficking network raid, 3 still at large, FBI says
- Ga. 14-year-old who vanished last month found halfway across the country
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group