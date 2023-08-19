Georgia man arrested while trying to steal ATM, deputies still looking for two more suspects

Georgia sheriff’s deputies arrested a man from Macon while he was trying to steal an ATM from a bank.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Antuane Mcquell Simmons, 35 of Macon, was arrested when deputies found him trying to take the ATM from a Bank OZK around 3:30 a.m.

Simmons and two others were reported to be using a Ford F-150 in their ATM theft attempt.

