Georgia man arrested in New York bus terminal with arsenal of weapons

A Georgia man was arrested Monday in New York at a parking garage above the Port Authority Bus Terminal for keeping an arsenal of weapons in his car, including two handguns, dozens of bullets and a machete.
Grant Godfrey Hall, 21, of Augusta, had been living out of his car in the terminal’s parking garage for two weeks, the Port Authority police confirmed on Twitter.
On his public Facebook account, Hall posted many times about his travels in New York City. An Augusta native, Hall recently moved to Toccoa, then to Kennesaw, according to his posts.
He is facing three counts of criminal possession of a firearm, two of which are felony counts, according to the New York Post.
The police found two unloaded 9mm handguns, 138 rounds of ammunition, including 60 hollow-point bullets, a machete and a hatchet in his car, the New York Daily News reported.
A garage worker who spoke to the Post said Hall had been spotted “dancing” and “loitering” in the garage, leading to complaints from customers, but workers were afraid to confront him. Hall parked in the fifth floor of the garage.
