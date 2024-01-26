Georgia man arrested after he described sex acts to child, threatened to kill students, deputies say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Peachtree City man was arrested by Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies for threatening to shoot school children and having inappropriate contact with a child while online.

According to arrest affidavits from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Garrett Burke, 27, was charged with multiple felonies after “engaging in graphic written matter describing sex acts” to a child he thought was younger than 16 years old.

Burke was arrested on Jan. 21 by the Floyd deputies, records show.

He also faces charges for terroristic threats after threatening to “shoot up a school or kill a few people,” according to sheriff’s office records.

Burke is also accused of sending inappropriate photos of himself and multiple videos of himself engaging in sexual activities to someone he believed was a minor.

The crimes Burke is accused of committing occurred over the course of three days, according to the affidavits.

In total, Burke was charged with obscene internet contact with a child, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors, and making terroristic threats.

Sheriff’s records indicate Burke was denied bond.

