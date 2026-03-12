Georgia Lottery winners: $1.5 million, $1 million scratch-off tickets sold last week

ATLANTA — Georgia Lottery players claimed several top prizes last week, including a $1.5 million scratch-off jackpot and a $1 million prize.

The winning tickets were purchased at retail locations in Jackson and Griffin, while another player hit a Fantasy five jackpot worth more than $700,000 in Lawrenceville.

These wins were part of a larger payout period where Georgia Lottery players claimed $46,421,293 in total scratch-off winnings during the week.

The largest individual prize came from the $1,500,000 Max scratch-off game. A player purchased the winning ticket at the Stark Road Chevron at 780 Covington Street in Jackson.

Another major win occurred in Griffin, where a player won $1 million playing the 2nd Edition Billionaire Club scratch-off. The ticket was sold at Super Food at 2529 Old Atlanta Road. The winner claimed the prize March 6 and chose a lump sum cash option of $535,398.06.

In Lawrenceville, a Fantasy five ticket matched all five winning numbers in the March 8 drawing to secure a $705,988 jackpot. The winning numbers were 04-07-31-37-42. That ticket was purchased at the Speedway located at 3120 Sugarloaf Parkway.

Digital players also won several prizes through Diggi Games on the Georgia Lottery website and mobile app between March 5 and March 7:

Covington player won $19,360 playing Leap O’Luck

Suwanee resident won $17,593 playing Max Treasure’s Ancient Adventures.

Morrow resident won $14,522 playing Money Strike Jackpots

Senoia resident won $10,000 playing Lucky 7s Multiplier

A ticket sold in Vienna won the $10,000 top prize in the March 8 midday Georgia FIVE drawing. The ticket was purchased at Zippy at 309 N. 3rd Street.

Proceeds from all lottery games, including scratchers and draw games, are used to benefit education programs throughout the state of Georgia.

