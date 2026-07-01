Georgia jailer arrested for bringing fast food to inmates

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy jailer in east Georgia is facing charges of her own after being accused of bringing fast food to the inmates she was watching over.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, staff found a brown fast food bag inside an inmate’s cell.

When supervisors watched security cameras, they saw Deputy Gwenedra Nelson carrying a brown paper bag and placing it in the inmate’s cell through the food flap.

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Investigators say they spoke with Nelson on Wednesday morning.

She initially denied knowingly giving the inmate food. After they showed her surveillance video, she admitted that she was the person in the video, but said she did not remember putting the bag in the cell.

She later said she had possession of the bag before declining to answer more questions.

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Nelson was arrested and charged with violation of oath of office and making false statements.

“The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability. Any employee found to have violated the public’s trust or agency policy will be thoroughly investigated and held accountable under the law,” officials wrote in a statement.

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