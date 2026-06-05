Georgia implements new animal import requirements amid New World Screwworm detection

ATLANTA — Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J. Harper and the Georgia Department of Agriculture have announced enhanced interstate movement health requirements for all warm-blooded animals entering Georgia.

The immediate measures are in response to the detection of New World Screwworm in Zavala County, Texas.

These new requirements apply to animals such as horses, livestock and companion animals.

The measures are being implemented out of caution to safeguard Georgia’s No. 1 industry, agriculture, even though no detections of New World Screwworm have occurred in Georgia, Harper said.

Any warm-blooded animal entering Georgia from an area affected by the screwworm must comply with the National Animal Movement Guidance.

These animals also need to obtain an entry permit from the Georgia Department of Agriculture at least 48 hours before entering the state.

To request an entry permit, individuals can email galivestockpermits@agr.georgia.gov during normal business hours, which are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Warm-blooded animals imported into Georgia from outside an infested zone, but originating from a surveillance zone or a high-risk county, must be accompanied by a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection.

This requirement currently applies to animals originating from the following Texas counties: Zavala, Uvalde, Kinney, Maverick, Edwards, Real, Kerr, Bandera, Medina, Frio, La Salle and Dimmit.

This inspection certificate is valid for no more than seven days from the date of inspection. It must certify that all listed animals were inspected and found free of New World Screwworm.

It must also include the statement: “All animals listed on the CVI have been inspected and are free from screwworm larvae infestation.”

A farmer and cattle producer, Harper said he understands the concerns surrounding the recent New World Screwworm detection in Texas. He emphasized the need for vigilance and preparedness.

“As a farmer and cattle producer, I understand the concerns surrounding the recent detection of New World Screwworm in Texas. While there have been no detections in Georgia, this serves as an important reminder of the need for vigilance and preparedness,” Harper said.

To learn more about the state’s response to screwworm, visit the Department of Agriculture’s website.

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