Georgia House Rules Committee Chairman Rep. Smith dies after battling the flu

ATLANTA — Georgia Rep. Richard Smith, who represented the Columbus area for decades and served as chairman of the Georgia House Rules Committee, has died.

Gov. Brian Kemp and House Speaker Jon Burns announced Smith’s death on Tuesday.

“This morning, the entire Kemp family is saddened by the news of Representative Richard Smith’s passing. A long-time public servant and valued friend, he represented the Columbus area well and had an important impact on the entire state during his time as chairman of the House Rules Committee,” Kemp said.

“Richard has been my friend and colleague, for close to 20 years, as we reflect on his years of service and steady leadership, we ask that all Georgians join us in praying for his loved ones and keeping the Columbus community in your thoughts.”

Burns wrote that Smith had been battling the flu for a few days before his death and passed peacefully at his home in Columbus. His official cause of death has not been confirmed.

“As you all know, Richard was larger than life. He loved everyone in this building and never met a stranger. He was incredibly kind, generous, wise, supportive, and exceedingly loyal. But he would also tell you how he felt, why he was right, and wouldn’t mince words about it. That was Richard,” Burns wrote.

The Georgia House Democrats issued a statement sending their condolences to his family, loved ones and colleagues.

“It is with great sadness that I found out today that Chairman Smith has passed. Words cannot begin to express my sorrow for his family, for his friends, and for the House. My deepest condolences and my prayers are with the Smith family as they mourn the loss of their beloved family member,” Leader James Beverly said.

