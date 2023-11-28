Georgia homeowner hospitalized after home burns down, officials say

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Fire destroyed a home in Baldwin Monday afternoon, resulting in one of the homeowners being taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Baldwin Fire Department said a fire on Mallard Pond Circle was reported just after 4:30 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We got the call for a residential fire with mutual aid from the county,” said Baldwin Assistant Fire Chief Shaun Benfield. “Station 12 arrived on scene. They were the first ones on the scene.”

Benfield said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they, along with firefighters from Cornelia, Baldwin, and Habersham County, got to the scene.

“We had a fully involved structure on the upstairs,” Benfield said.

They were, however, able to get inside and put the fire out.

Baldwin fire

Baldwin fire

One of the homeowners was injured in the fire.

“There was one injury to one of the homeowners and she’s been taken to Northeast Georgia for care,” Benfield said. “I’m unsure of her condition.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Reports from fire officials say the home was a total loss in the fire.

“The structure is pretty much a total loss,” Benfield said.

Fire officials have not determined the cause of the fire.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Online marketplaces see increase of fake products being sold, new study shows

©2023 Cox Media Group