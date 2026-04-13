Georgia-grown crop hitting stores across US, limited time only

VIDALIA, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Agriculture announced it was officially the time of year that can bring a tear to your eye.

Starting Monday, Georgia’s famed Vidalia onions are hitting store shelves across the United States, as well as back home.

Officials said Vidalias are a crop grown in a unique region in Georgia and renowned for their sweet, crisp taste.

“It is a great day for Vidalia Onion lovers across the state and across the country as Georgia’s world-famous onions are heading to store shelves right now,” Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J. Harper said in a statement. “Thanks to the tireless efforts of Georgia onion farmers, consumers around the world can look forward to another fantastic crop of Vidalia Onions this year.”

State officials said the onions would only be available for a few months, from April to early September.

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