Georgia fan who refused to sing ‘Rocky Top’ at school surprised with Sugar Bowl tickets

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A young University of Georgia fan who went viral for refusing to sing “Rocky Top” at a school concert will get to sing “Glory, Glory” in New Orleans.

Fanatics surprised Nolan McGill, a fifth-grade Bulldogs fan who lives in Tennessee, with tickets to the Sugar Bowl. The team apparel company sent carolers to the McGill home to gift the tickets along with some Bulldogs swag.

Nolan has captured the hearts of Dawg nation and college football fans for his dedication to his team.

In a video that has been viewed millions of times, you can see the fifth-grader crossing his arms and shaking his head in disapproval as his class sings “Rocky Top.”

“I’m never going to sing that trash,” Nolan later told Georgia legend David Pollack on his podcast.

“Why wouldn’t you sing Rocky Top?” Pollack asked.

“It’s a horrible song! Go Dawgs!” Nolan said.

Nolan and his family will cheer Georgia against Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

