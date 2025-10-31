Georgia EMT had ‘bloodshot’ eyes, charged with DUI while on duty

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An EMT was fired after being charged with driving under the influence while on duty in Georgia.

Authorities responded to a report of an intoxicated EMT on Oct. 12, WJCL reported.

Carson Gregory McCluskey, 34, displayed signs of intoxication, including bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol, but denied drinking and refused to take a breathalyzer test, police said.

According to the police report, a firefighter reported McCluskey to authorities after smelling alcohol.

McCluskey, who was on duty at the time, was accompanied by another EMT in the vehicle.

The other EMT was questioned by police about his partner’s alcohol use and hinted it was not the first time such questions had been raised, police said.

McCluskey’s refused a field sobriety tests but was charged with DUI less safe, which is used when officials believe someone is unable to drive safely despite a blood alcohol content below the legal limit.

Chatham Emergency Medical Services said McCluskey was immediately suspended on the day of the incident and terminated the following day.

McCluskey told officers the smell of alcohol might have been from his cologne but acknowledged it was not an excuse.

