Georgia EMC employees honored for saving elderly couple

ATLANTA — A group of Jackson EMC employees were honored for their heroic actions during a life-saving rescue following a severe car accident in Gwinnett County on April 16.

The employees, Paul Everett, Kyler Hosch, Jacob Miller, Andrew Quint and Micheal Simmons, witnessed a two-car accident where one vehicle overturned, trapping an elderly couple inside. Their quick response and careful actions helped extricate the victims safely.

“The Jackson EMC crew’s response to this emergency truly embodies the values we uphold as an organization,” said Stephen Poole, director of safety and training at Jackson EMC.

The crew’s efforts were recognized with the prestigious Lifesaving Award by Georgia EMC during the state association’s annual meeting in Savannah. This award celebrates EMC employees whose decisive actions protect others from dangerous situations.

In addition to the Lifesaving Award, the crew also received the Meritorious Civilian Award from Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, highlighting their bravery and commitment to helping others.

The rescue involved carefully removing the conscious woman from the vehicle and then extricating the unconscious man, ensuring no further harm was done. The crew monitored the victims until emergency responders arrived.

Jackson EMC is the largest electric cooperative in Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group