Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources names new Wildlife Resource Division director

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has appointed Chris Harper as the new director of the Wildlife Resources Division.

The department announced Friday Harper’s new role will be effective Dec. 1.

Harper has been with the Wildlife Resources Division since 1999, most recently serving as assistant chief of the Fisheries Management Section. His extensive experience includes roles as a fisheries biologist, statewide fish hatchery coordinator and fisheries technician.

“It’s an incredible honor to be selected as the next director of the Wildlife Resources Division,” stated Harper. “I’m proud to lead such a dedicated team and look forward to building on our strong foundation to conserve Georgia’s wildlife and enhance outdoor experiences for everyone.”

“Chris Harper brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and dedication to this role,” said DNR Commissioner Walter Rabon. “His extensive knowledge and steadfast commitment to conservation make him exceptionally qualified to lead the Wildlife Resources Division.”

Harper holds a master’s degree in wildlife and fisheries biology from Clemson University and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Armstrong State University. He enjoys fishing, hiking and woodworking, and lives in Watkinsville with his wife and three children.

As director, Harper will lead DNR’s division tasked with conserving and promoting fishing, hunting and wildlife resources through management, education and scientific research.

The WRD is comprised of four sections: Game Management; Fisheries Management; Wildlife Conservation; and Communication, Education and Outreach.

Harper succeeds current director Ted Will, who will retire in December following more than 25 years of service to the department.

The mission of the Department of Natural Resources is to sustain, enhance, protect and conserve Georgia’s natural, historic and cultural resources for present and future generations, while recognizing the importance of promoting the development of commerce and industry that utilize sound environmental practices.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group