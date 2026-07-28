Georgia declares August 'Shooting Sports Month'

Governor Brian Kemp has declared August as Shooting Sports Month in Georgia, recognizing the state’s outdoor heritage and the economic impact of hunting and recreational shooting.

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The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division is encouraging Georgians of all skill levels to celebrate by visiting a public shooting range, learning new shooting skills and practicing firearm safety throughout the month.

According to the DNR, Georgia’s shooting sports and hunting industry contributed an estimated $2.7 billion to the state’s economy in 2024 and supports nearly 11,000 jobs.

The agency also said Georgia received more than $19.2 million in federal conservation funding in 2025 through the Pittman-Robertson Act. The funding comes from excise taxes paid on firearms, ammunition and archery equipment and helps support wildlife conservation and habitat management.

Georgia is home to more than 45 public archery and shooting ranges, many of them located on Wildlife Management Areas and Public Fishing Areas.

The DNR said the proclamation recognizes the role hunting and recreational shooting have played in Georgia’s history and traditions while encouraging residents to enjoy the sports safely.

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