Georgia city employee went to collect sewer samples near a river. He hasn’t been seen since

ALBANY, Ga. — The search for a Georgia city employee who disappeared after possibly falling into a river will enter a fourth day on Thursday.

Darrious Stephens disappeared in the area of the Flint River while collecting sewer samples, according to WALB-TV. Albany police, Albany fire and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to the area after Stephens was reported missing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

So far, during their search, police say they haven’t found evidence of where Stephens may be. The department later posted a statement about rumors that Stephens had been found.

“Despite two days of extensive searching, no evidence has been found pertaining to the missing employee, and we have no credible evidence reported from the public,” the city wrote in a statement on Tuesday night.

“The City assures the public that updates will be promptly provided to the media and community as soon as there are any developments in the search efforts. Meanwhile, our thoughts and prayers are extended to Mr. Stephens’ family, friends and colleagues during this ongoing search.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of Darrious Stephens during this difficult time. Posted by Dougherty County Georgia Government on Tuesday, February 13, 2024

TRENDING STORIES:

WALB-TV spoke with Stephens’ friends, who described him as “a humble, dedicated” man who also worked as a basketball referee in the community.

“Darrious is a definition of a true friend. You know, he was a very, very, very, very hard worker, as we can see,” Shaquille Harris told WALB-TV.

Georgia DNR is assisting Albany Fire with the search, which will resume Thursday morning.

“We can only just keep hope alive and continue to pray because right now it’s out of our hands,” Stephens’ friend Al Watts told WALB-TV.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Beloved Gwinnett teacher, track coach suffers major injuries in car crash with 1-year-old daughter

©2023 Cox Media Group