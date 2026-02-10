Georgia city council votes mayor out of office

CHICKMAUGA, Ga. — The north Georgia city of Chickamauga is without a mayor on Monday night.

At a special city council meeting on Monday, the council voted 4-1 to remove Mayor Trey Deck from office, according to WTVC.

The hearing and removal were the culmination of a weeks-long investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct by Deck, WTVC reported.

During the meeting, the results of an internal investigation were released.

One audio recording played during the meeting showed a woman claiming the mayor made a sexual comment to her about her red pants, WTVC said.

Deck and his attorney disputed the claims and said the process was flawed and the council already made up their minds before hearing his defense.

No details on the next steps for putting a new mayor into place have been released.

