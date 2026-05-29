Georgia baseball moves up Athens regional game times for weather

The NCAA Division I Baseball tournament begins Friday, but some game times are already changing for weather concerns. Heavy rain and storms are in the forecast for this weekend.

No. 3 national seed University of Georgia announced it is moving up game times in the Athens regional for Friday.

The first game of the Athens regional between Boston College and Liberty University will now start at 12:06 p.m. The Bulldogs will then face Long Island at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.

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No. 2 national seed Georgia Tech is also hosting a regional. The game times for the Atlanta regional have not been changed.

The Yellow Jackets will play University of Illinois Chicago at 12 p.m. with Oklahoma versus The Citadel to follow at 5 p.m.

NCAA and school officials will monitor the weather throughout the weekend and adjust game times as needed.

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