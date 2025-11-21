Georgia awards $24 million for electric fast-charging stations to help address coverage gaps

ATLANTA — The Georgia State Transportation Board has awarded $24.4 million to fund electric vehicle charging stations across the state, as part of the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program.

The funding, announced at the board’s meeting on Nov. 20, will support the construction and operation of fast-charging stations at 26 locations through public-private partnerships.

These stations will be equipped with four Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) ports capable of operating 24/7, allowing drivers to recharge their vehicles in as little as 20 minutes.

The initiative aims to expand Georgia’s statewide network of EV charging stations, particularly in rural areas, enhancing accessibility and reducing range anxiety for electric vehicle drivers.

“Our robust infrastructure network has set Georgia apart in attracting business, promoting travel, and providing reliable transportation for all Georgians,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “This investment will help further secure our status as a national leader in innovation and infrastructure for years to come.”

The Round 2 procurement process focused on closing strategic gaps in the network following the initial round of awards in 2024. Georgia DOT identified 33 potential locations, receiving 41 proposals for 26 sites.

Six awardees were selected based on criteria such as site readiness, charging reliability and community impact. These partners will design, install, finance, operate and maintain the stations for at least five years.

Funding for the NEVI program is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocated $5 billion nationwide for EV infrastructure. Georgia was allotted approximately $135 million, with NEVI funds covering up to 80% of project costs.

The following sites were awarded:

PI No. 0020326 — Dougherty and Worth counties, awardee: Pilot Travel Centers LLC

PI No. 0020327 — Clarke County, awardee: Silver Comet Energy, Inc.

PI No. 0020328 — Decatur County, awardee: Universal EV LLC

PI No. 0020329 — Union and Towns counties, awardee: Universal EV LLC

PI No. 0020330 — Early and Clay counties, awardee: PowerUp America LLC

PI No. 0020331 — Carroll and Haralson counties, awardee: PowerUp America LLC

PI No. 0020332 — Bartow & Gordon counties, awardee: Silver Comet Energy, Inc.

PI No. 0020334 — Muscogee County, awardee: EnviroSpark Energy Solutions, LLC

PI No. 0020335 — Habersham County, awardee: PowerUp America LLC

PI No. 0020337 — Gilmer County, awardee: PowerUp America LLC

PI No. 0020338 — Bryan and Bulloch counties, awardee: Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc.

PI No. 0020339 — Greene County, awardee: Silver Comet Energy, Inc.

PI No. 0020340 — Cherokee and Pickens counties, awardee: PowerUp America LLC

PI No. 0020342 — Carroll County, awardee: PowerUp America LLC

PI No. 0020343 — Franklin and Hart counties, awardee: EnviroSpark Energy Solutions, LLC

PI No. 0020345 — Bibb and& Twiggs counties, awardee: EnviroSpark Energy Solutions, LLC

PI No. 0020346 — Morgan County, awardee: Pilot Travel Centers LLC

PI No. 0020347 — Baldwin and Wilkinson counties, awardee: PowerUp America LLC

PI No. 0020348 — Coweta County, awardee: Silver Comet Energy, Inc.

PI No. 0020349 — Atkinson County, awardee: PowerUp America LLC

PI No. 0020352 — McDuffie and Warren counties, awardee: Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc.

PI No. 0020353 — Liberty and McIntosh counties, awardee: PowerUp America LLC

PI No. 0020354 — Ware County, awardee: PowerUp America LLC

PI No. 0020355 — Troup and Harris counties, awardee: Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc.

PI No. 0020357 — Troup and Harris counties, awardee: PowerUp America LLC

PI No. 0020370 — Hall County, awardee: Silver Comet Energy, Inc.

