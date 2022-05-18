Georgia animal control officers rescue snake trapped in glue trap

With the warmer weather, keep an eye out for snakes!

MACON, Ga. — A snake got into a sticky situation at a Macon home when it got stuck in a glue trap.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office animal enforcement unit responded to calls about a snake at a home earlier this week.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officer Bruce Rozier found the animal stuck to the trap, which is normally used to trap insects and rodents.

Rozier brought the snake back to Animal Services, where three female employees worked to remove the adhesive from the snake’s body. Photos show officers gently cleaning the snake in a sink.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Officers were able to remove the glue and release the snake back into the wild.

“Ladies are braver than most folks,” Justin Stone wrote on Facebook. “Good job with the danger noodle!”

Bibb County Sheriff's Office Animal Enforcement Officer Bruce Rozier answers a snake in a house call and finds an... Posted by Bibb County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

What to do if bitten by a snake What to do if bitten by a snake (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group