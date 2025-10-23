Georgia agribusiness is big business. Now other states want a piece

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia farmers, known for their leadership in agritourism, are facing increased competition from neighboring states, impacting local farms like Jaemor Farms in Hall County.

To maintain its edge, Georgia is investing in marketing agritourism, transforming family farms into tourist destinations with attractions like corn mazes. This effort is part of a broader strategy to keep Georgia’s agritourism industry thriving amid growing competition from states like Florida, South Carolina, and Alabama.

“Get them out here. Get them outside. Let them see where their food is grown. Let them pick fruit,” Drew Echols, owner of Jaemor Farms and a Georgia State Senator, told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

“In most cases, I’d say it’s healthy competition, but some states get aggressive,” Echols noted, highlighting the challenges posed by neighboring states.

“Florida, South Carolina, Alabama -- are making significant investments,” said Matthew Agvent from the Georgia Department of Agriculture, stressing the need for Georgia to enhance its efforts.

Jaemor Farms, located in Hall County, has been hosting an annual harvest celebration for the past 19 years, drawing visitors like Suzette Binnie and Teresa Adamek, who have been coming for over 30 years.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture has launched a new marketing campaign called “All Roads Lead to Georgia” to promote agritourism and support local farmers.

Drew Echols has initiated a Senate study to explore ways to boost tourism in the state, aiming to help more farmers embrace agritourism and attract tourists.

