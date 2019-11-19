GBI investigating shooting involving officer at Walton County hotel

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI was called to the scene of its 76th officer-involved shooting investigation late Monday night.
The latest shooting was the result of a 911 hang-up call at a Walton County hotel, according to city of Monroe police. Officers arrived at the Haven Inn and Suites on West Spring Street just before 9:30 p.m. and determined there was some type of dispute involving an unidentified man.
It is unknown if anyone else was involved in the dispute, police spokesman Shannon Hayes told Channel 2 Action News from the scene.
The situation escalated, and a Monroe police officer fired his gun, Hayes said. The man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
The officer has been placed on routine administrative leave, and the GBI is now leading the investigation, Hayes said.
The state agency is expected to release more information Tuesday.
This is the 76th OIS that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2019. https://t.co/WHOmp9rf4u— Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) November 19, 2019
This article was written by Chelsea Prince, with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
