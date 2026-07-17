GBI investigating shooting involving Commerce police officer

COMMERCE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to a shooting involving a police officer on Thursday night.

The GBI says they were requested to help investigate an officer-involved shooting by the Commerce Police Department.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco is on the way to the scene. Get the latest details on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

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The shooting happened in the area of Orchard Drive off Maysville Road.

Details on what led up to the shooting or any injuries have not been confirmed.

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