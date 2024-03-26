GBI investigating after 2 shot to death at Georgia veterans center

MILLEN, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after two people were shot to death at a Georgia veteran’s center over the weekend.
According to the GBI, 28-year-old Tyrell Brown and 48-year-old Maxine Jones were shot and killed just before 2 a.m. March 24 at the Annie P. Chance Veterans Center in Millen. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
About 7 a.m., another shooting was reported nearby that investigators said was related to the first. No one was hurt in that incident.
The GBI has not revealed what led up to the shooting or if they have identified any suspect or suspects.
It’s unclear if the victims were veterans or why they were at the veterans center.
