GBI investigating after 2 shot to death at Georgia veterans center

MILLEN, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after two people were shot to death at a Georgia veteran’s center over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the GBI, 28-year-old Tyrell Brown and 48-year-old Maxine Jones were shot and killed just before 2 a.m. March 24 at the Annie P. Chance Veterans Center in Millen. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

About 7 a.m., another shooting was reported nearby that investigators said was related to the first. No one was hurt in that incident.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The GBI has not revealed what led up to the shooting or if they have identified any suspect or suspects.

It’s unclear if the victims were veterans or why they were at the veterans center.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office seek inmate who escaped from Grady Memorial Hospital DeKalb County officials are searching for an inmate who they said escaped Grady Memorial Hospital.

©2023 Cox Media Group