GBI investigates shooting involving Dalton Police, death of suspect

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — On Tuesday, the Dalton Police Department’s Drug Unit were performing an undercover narcotics investigation at the Whitfield-Murray County line.

The police were working with investigators from the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office when they encountered Johnathan Zuccarini.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Zuccarini pointed a gun at detectives and deputies and police opened fire.

Zuccarini was taken to Hamilton Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI said the Dalton Police Department detective who was involved is currently on paid administrative leave, per the department policy in officer involved shooting instances.

The investigation of the incident continues.

