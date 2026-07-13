Gas prices inching back up after weeks of dropping

According too AAA, after several weeks of gas prices decreasing, Georgia drivers are beginning to see a slight increase at the pump.

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“While Georgia drivers are paying a bit more at the pump this week, the increase remains relatively modest,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Fluctuations in crude oil prices seasonal travel demand and conflict in the Middle East continue to influence fuel cost. Drivers should continue to expect routine price changes throughout the summer driving season.”

Currently, prices are 4 cents higher than last week, 21 cents lower than last month, and 66 cents higher than this time last year.

For those filling up a standard 15-gallon tank of regular gas, you’re looking to pay about $53.55.

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The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased to $3.87, marking a seven-cent rise from last week. This increase reverses a steady decline that began in late May, driven by ongoing uncertainty surrounding the conflict in the Middle East impacting global oil markets.

Despite the recent increase, pump prices remain well below the spring peak of $4.56 per gallon recorded on May 21. Crude oil continues to trade in the low $70-per-barrel range.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could place additional upward pressure on fuel prices, according to market observations.

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