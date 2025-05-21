GA teacher arrested, accused of inappropriate conduct with student

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A Camden County school teacher was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges of inappropriate conduct involving a student, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

The Camden County School System relieved Andrew Medders of classroom duties after he was taken into custody, a sheriff’s office news release states.

Medders, who also worked part-time with Camden County Emergency Management Agency, was also relieved of those duties pending investigation, the news release states.

“The arrest follows an investigation supported by multiple agencies,” the news release states. The other agencies include Kingsland and St. Marys police departments, the news release states.

Authorities did not release any details about the nature of the inappropriate conduct Medders is accused of.

“We are taking this matter extremely seriously,” said Sheriff Kevin Chaney stated in the news release. “Our priority is always the safety and trust of our students, staff, and the greater community, and my office is committed to conducting a thorough and impartial investigation while working closely with our law enforcement partners, the Camden County School System, and the Camden County Board of Commissioners.”

