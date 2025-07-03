GA Secretary of State announces audit of voter rolls

ATLANTA — An audit of Georgia’s voter rolls will happen over the next several months.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the multiple stages of the audit will include traditional list maintenance, as well as new procedures developed to ensure the integrity of Georgia’s voter registration lists.

“There are no ‘off-years’ in keeping elections secure,” said Raffensperger. “We will have a statewide election this year, and a general election in 2026. We will use this period over the Summer of 2025 to take every step to maintain the accuracy of Georgia’s voter registration lists.”

The first phase of the audit will include mailings to inactive voters to move them to canceled status. The office will audit any voters without activity in the last five years.

The audit will also check for voters who may have moved by comparing data from the US Postal Service, other states’ voter lists, and lists from the Department of Drivers’ Services.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group